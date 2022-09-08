Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,965 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $108,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $113,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -1.18. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 54,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at $446,750,800.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

