Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 26,316 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $92,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 634,559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

