Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 575,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SITE opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.