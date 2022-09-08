Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,666,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235,392 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $99,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.