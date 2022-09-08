Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $96.51 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $96,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PKI stock opened at $134.65 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.13 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.