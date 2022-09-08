Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,938,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 840,141 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Flex were worth $110,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,932 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $178,519.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 383,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,265.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,859 shares of company stock worth $8,311,899. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

