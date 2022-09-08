Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 81,682 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $100,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $214.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day moving average of $175.86.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

