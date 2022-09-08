Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,271,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,847 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $113,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,134,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 868,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

