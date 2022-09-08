Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685,996 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $115,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,170,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 386.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

