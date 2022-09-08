Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $46,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $417.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.35 and its 200 day moving average is $324.17.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

