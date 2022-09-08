Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $45,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

