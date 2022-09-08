JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.66% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $60,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

JBGS stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,896.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,127 in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

