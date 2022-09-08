Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,479 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $128,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.11 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

