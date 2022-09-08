Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $48.11 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 58,458.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878,486 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

