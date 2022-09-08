Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $51,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $29.97 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

