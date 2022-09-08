Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,254,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 103,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.