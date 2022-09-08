Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Criteo worth $130,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

