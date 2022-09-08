Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 582,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 582,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $50,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.