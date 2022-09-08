Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $133.76 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,247 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $133,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $136.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.