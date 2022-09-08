Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,863 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $54,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.