Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 298,034 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,034 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CAT opened at $180.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

