Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $64.58 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 465,011 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $64,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

