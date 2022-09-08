Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $58.84 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of DexCom worth $58,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 184.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

