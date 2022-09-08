Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517,889 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.74% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,928,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 230,938 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

VNO stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

