Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,087,452 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of Ventas worth $49,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.
About Ventas
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
