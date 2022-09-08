Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $57.52 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $57,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.16. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

