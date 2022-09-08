Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 1,400,000 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

