Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 182,000 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 182,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $316.33 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

