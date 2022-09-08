Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 68,667 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,667 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $74,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $674.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $664.50 and its 200 day moving average is $672.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

