Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $76.16 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,430,580 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,790,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Alibaba Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

