Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Humana worth $76,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $481.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

