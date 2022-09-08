ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $78,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

NYSE:NOW opened at $444.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.81 and its 200-day moving average is $488.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

