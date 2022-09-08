Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$83.00 to C$81.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Rogers Communications traded as low as C$55.43 and last traded at C$55.72, with a volume of 4565037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.95.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

