Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 9,221 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $65,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $153.34 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

