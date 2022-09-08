Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $67.59 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Repligen were worth $67,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day moving average is $180.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

