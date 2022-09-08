Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 106,100 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $68,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 852,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 138,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

