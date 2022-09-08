Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,220,366 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $69,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 578,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 165,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

