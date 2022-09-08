Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,337 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $71,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $69,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

NYSE ESS opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

