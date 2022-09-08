Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 614,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $73,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 87.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

