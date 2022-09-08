Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $78.26 Million Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $78,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.