Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $78.26 Million Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $78,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
