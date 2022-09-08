Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 273.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 940,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $78,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,029,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,826,000 after purchasing an additional 694,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,104,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,200,000 after purchasing an additional 658,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

