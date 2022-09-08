Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118,399 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $83,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 321,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,099,000 after buying an additional 163,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.65 and a 200 day moving average of $260.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

