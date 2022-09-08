Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 132,300 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $82,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

