Kings Point Capital Management Sells 30,006 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,006 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Inseego were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INSG. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Stories

