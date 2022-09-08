Kings Point Capital Management Takes $31,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,197.06 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,521.01 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,189.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,074.06.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

