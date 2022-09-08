Kings Point Capital Management Sells 348 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.