Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
