Aviva PLC Purchases 26,994 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.