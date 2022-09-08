Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164,774 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,881,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Masco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 167,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Up 3.2 %

Masco stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

