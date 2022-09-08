NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.15

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NCC opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.66) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 332 ($4.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.09. The firm has a market cap of £683.71 million and a PE ratio of 7,300.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

